NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts is finally seeing some drier conditions, but weeks of wet weather have left a lasting impact on the local mosquito population.

All this wet weather has led to a large increase in mosquito-breeding activity, which of course comes with a higher risk of mosquito-borne illness.

In Northampton, managing the mosquito population is done in accordance with the guidelines set by the Pioneer Valley Mosquito Control District, which the city’s been a part of since its inception in 2017.

Pests are kept under control in an “ecologically responsible” manner, that includes weekly testing, source reduction, increased sanitation and the use of “lowest-risk pesticides” like larvicide if deemed appropriate.

Greenfield resident, Chris Marstall, told 22News they’ve seen an uptick in mosquito activity there, and would support the use of pesticides to control the growing population. “I don’t see a benefit of mosquitoes, they’re a real drag and I think something like that sounds like a really good idea,

I would hope and trust that it’s not going to be toxic for the environment, I don’t know all the issues but it sounds like the general type of thing we should be doing.”

Larvicide essentially stops mosquitoes from being able to breed in standing water, but does not harm humans, other insects or animals.

As of late last week, Northampton Health Commissioner Meredith O’Leary had asked the city’s contracted mosquito company to assess problem areas, to decide if a pesticide would be necessary.