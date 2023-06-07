NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – As the air quality continues to be poor outside, the effects go beyond how the air can be detrimental to your health.
22News spoke to Northampton Airport Wednesday about just how much of a risk the smokey air can create. Even amidst the smoky air and news of flight cancellations and delays at major airports across the region, planes are still taking off and landing at Northampton Airport.
The recent wildfires in Canada have made flying slightly more challenging and potentially not as safe. 22News spoke with Steve Dickenson, a flight instructor, about what exactly makes flying in this environment the past few days is like.
“What that does is it makes it hard to identify landmarks when you’re flying around. It also makes it so that you know it’s a little bit less of a range to where you can’t see traffic coming and stuff like that.”
The clouds did start to poke out of the hazy air in the afternoon and pilots began to enjoy more standard flights.
