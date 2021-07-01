River Valley Co-op opens in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The River Valley Co-op in Easthampton is open for business.

City officials and organizers held a ribbon-cutting Thursday. River Valley specializes in fresh, local, and organically grown foods. General Manager Rochelle Prunty told 22News, the store is great for customers looking for locally produced food, it’s also great for local food producers.

“We work together to support things that are important to people and you don’t always know what that is going to be,” said Prunty. “One thing we know for sure, is supporting local farmers and that was our core reason to start.”

The store is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.