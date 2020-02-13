River Valley Co-op purchases Easthampton property

Easthampton (WWLP) – River Valley Co-op has officially purchased nearly 10-acres of property at 228 Northampton Street.

The new store, which is expected to open in spring of 2021, includes the former Pontiac car dealership as well as Captain Jack’s Seafood Shack, which recently signed a new lease with the co-op.

“I live in Westhampton and actually the one in Easthampton would be a lot closer so I’m rooting for this,” Raymond Fontaine said.

This will become the second river valley co-op in Hampshire County joining the North King Street location. The store received approval to build its new 23,000-square-foot Easthampton store from the city’s Planning Board in March 2019.

The Easthampton store plans to be about the same size as the co-op in Northampton. But here’s the difference, twice as much parking and a solar panel shaded parking lot.

“More parking is excellent,” MaryAnn Gracia of Florence said. “This place gets really mobbed especially with the special holidays and other events going on.”

There will be 200 shaded parking spaces covered by solar panels. It’s expected to be one of the first net-zero grocery stores in the nation.