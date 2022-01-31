Road closure announced in Ware

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – A road closure to all westbound traffic has been announced in Ware on the East St/ East Main St Bridge.

According to a statement from the Ware Police Department, traffic coming from the westbound side of the bridge will have to detour down Knox Ave to South St. Eastbound traffic is open and allowed to cross at this time.

The cause of the road closure has not yet been announced. WWLP will update this story as new details become available.