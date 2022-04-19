WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is announcing that there will be a temporarily daytime closure of East Main Street (Route 9) at Grove Street in Ware on Wednesday.

According to the news release sent to 22News by MassDOT, the closure will be on Wednesday, April 20, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and is needed to allow crews to safely inspect the bridge that carries Route 9 over the Ware River.

The closure will require traffic to be detoured as follows:

Drivers at the intersection of Route 9 and Knox Avenue will travel south on Knox Avenue to Maple Street.

Continue west on Maple Street towards South Street.

Turn right onto South Street to the intersection of Route 9.

Traffic will then join Route 9 on the west side of the bridge.

Police crews will be directing drivers at the intersection of Route 9 and Knox Avenue and at the intersection of Route 9 and South Street.

Drivers in those areas should expect delays.