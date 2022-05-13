NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP)– A demolition and reconstruction project on I-91 northbound over Route 5 and Hockanum Road in Northampton will begin Monday.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is advising drivers to be aware of traffic pattern changes for I-91 northbound at Exit 23 on Monday morning, May 16 at 5AM and will be in effect for the 2022 construction season. The on and off-ramps at exit 23 will remain open.

Drivers should expect delays and be prepared to stop. MassDOT will provide signs, messaging and police to provide guidance.

The traffic pattern changes will be as follows:

Traffic on I-91 northbound at exit 23 will be shifted into the median on the newly constructed temporary roadway and bridges starting at 5:00 a.m. on Monday, May 16. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained on this temporary route. The on and off-ramps will remain open.

