AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers should expect traffic and delays on Northampton Road in Amherst and Russell Street in Hadley over the next three weeks.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be conducting excavation for full-depth roadway reconstruction and paving Monday through Friday beginning Monday, May 1, and continuing through Friday, May 19.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane alternating traffic on Northampton Road, (Routes 9 & 116), from east of the intersection of University Drive to South Pleasant Street in Amherst. The work will be done between 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane alternating traffic on Russell Street (Route 9) from east of the intersection of Middle Street (Route 47) to east of the intersection of East Street in Hadley. The work will occur from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

There will be police details and signage to direct drivers, and seeking alternate routes is advised. The work is subject to weather conditions.