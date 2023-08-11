HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP)– Drivers using Route 9 in Hadley should be prepared for delays due to road work beginning Tuesday, August 15.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is conducting milling and paving operations on Route 9 from East Street to Mill Valley Road in Hadley. Road work will take place Tuesday, August 15, through Friday, August 18, from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
During the milling and paving work, alternating one way traffic patterns will be in effect. The operations are dependent on weather conditions.
