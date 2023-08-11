HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP)– Drivers using Route 9 in Hadley should be prepared for delays due to road work beginning Tuesday, August 15.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is conducting milling and paving operations on Route 9 from East Street to Mill Valley Road in Hadley. Road work will take place Tuesday, August 15, through Friday, August 18, from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

During the milling and paving work, alternating one way traffic patterns will be in effect. The operations are dependent on weather conditions.

For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are encouraged to: