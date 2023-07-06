NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP)– Drivers should expect delays on Interstate 91 in Northampton Friday night due to road construction.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) crews will be working from 7 p.m. on Friday, July 7, to 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 8, to create a new traffic pattern change southbound at Interchange 23 in Northampton.

Traffic will be relocated off the existing highway and onto a temporary median highway to allow for the demolition and reconstruction of two bridges carrying I-91 southbound over Hockanum Road, and I-91 southbound over Route 5 and the Boston Maine Railroad.

Drivers may want to seek alternate routes. All scheduled work is weather dependent and/or may be impacted due to an emergency situation.