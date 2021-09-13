Road work on Rt. 116 in Plainfield; expect delays through October

Hampshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PLAINFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A long stretch of Route 116 in western Hampshire County will be undergoing construction work for more than a month.

Plainfield Highway Superintendent Walter Jennings told 22News the work, which will affect a six-mile stretch of the roadway from the Ashfield town line to the Savoy town line, begins at 6:00 Monday morning, and will last through the end of October.

Drivers are being told to expect changing traffic patterns and rough road surfaces while the work is underway.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

22News Traffic Trackers

Donate Today