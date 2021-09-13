Road work on Rt. 116 in Plainfield; expect delays through October

PLAINFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A long stretch of Route 116 in western Hampshire County will be undergoing construction work for more than a month.

Plainfield Highway Superintendent Walter Jennings told 22News the work, which will affect a six-mile stretch of the roadway from the Ashfield town line to the Savoy town line, begins at 6:00 Monday morning, and will last through the end of October.

Drivers are being told to expect changing traffic patterns and rough road surfaces while the work is underway.