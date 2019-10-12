Northampton Police and Fire Officials fish with community Saturday

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Fire and Police department will be partnering with the community through fishing on Saturday.

Jennifer Lapis, Visitor Services Manager of Silvio O. Conte National Fish and Wildlife Refuge told 22News the event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Willow Lake, Look Park.

Police officers, as well as fire officials, want to create a trusting and meaningful connection with the youth and families in their neighborhoods while fishing. The goal is to use those connections to encourage young people to feel more comfortable in nature and being outdoors.

Those who will also be participating in this event include Wildlife Officers, Mass Wildlife Angler Education volunteers, U.S Fish and Wildlife Service, Trout Unlimited and many other partners.