NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Bax and O’Brien returned to Northampton Friday night for their live show at the Academy of Music in Northampton.

This year marked the seventh live show from the theater. Special guests included Jackie The Joke Man Martling, Dr.Westchesterson, Comedian Pat Oates and even our very own Barry Kriger.

The live show is a highlight for the famed radio pair every year, but the origin of the show has been lost to memory, even to Bax and O’Brien’s very own John O’Brian.

“You’re talking to a guy with a seven day memory,” said O’Brien. “I don’t remember how it was conceived or even any meetings, I was just told one night to show up at the theater and this is what you’re gonna do.

You can keep up with the theater’s busy show schedule on their website.