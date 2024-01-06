GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Granby Fire Department was sent to 230 Taylor Street for a motor vehicle rollover early Saturday morning.
According to the Granby Fire Department, it is unknown if there were any injuries or the cause of the crash.
The crash is currently being investigated and it is being advised to avoid the area at this time.
22News will continue to provide more information as it becomes available.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in 1953 by providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on X @WWLP22News, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.