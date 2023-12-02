SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Southampton Fire Department was sent to Wolcott Road for a motor vehicle rollover on Friday.

According to the Southampton Fire Department, at approximately 4:30 p.m., crews found an SUV that was believed to hit a telephone pole and was on its side.

The occupant of the car was able to get out with no injuries. Wolcott Road was closed but has since reopened.