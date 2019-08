GRANBY, Mass (WWLP) – Granby Police were called to the area of 199 West State Street on Route 202 for a rollover crash Friday morning.

Granby Police Officer John FerriterĀ told 22news, one car was rolled over and police are still investigating the crash. No other information was available.

When our 22News got to the area of the crash they saw one car being loaded onto a tow truck.

There were no road closures.

22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.