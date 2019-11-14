Roundabout coming to Northampton’s North King, Hatfield St. intersection

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A new roadway design is coming to Northampton.

Starting next year, construction will begin on a roundabout at the intersection of North King Street and Hatfield Street in Northampton.

While crews were out last month, surveying the project area, a group of archaeologists found pieces of artifacts dating back 8 to 10,000-years-ago.

According to the Hampshire Gazette, archaeologists from the Connecticut based company, ‘Archaeological and Historical Services Inc.’ found knives, spear points and sharp edges of stone while digging on the side of Hatfield Street.

According to Northampton’s city website, the project is still a go, and currently looking for bids on the $3.8 million project.

Construction is expected to being sometime in 2020.