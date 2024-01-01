GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – Route 202 in Granby will be closed for several hours Monday morning following a crash.

According to the Granby Fire Department, a motor vehicle accident downed a telephone pole near Cindy’s Drive-In early Monday morning. There is no word on whether there were any injuries or the cause of the crash.

As a result, National Grid is working on replacing the downed pole. It is being asked by the department to avoid the area at this time.