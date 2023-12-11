NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Route 5 in Northampton will be closed overnight through Friday.
According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), Route 5 in Northampton between Exit 23 on and off ramps will be closed each day from 7 p.m. through 5:30 a.m. the next day.
Construction includes updating traffic signals to provide a safer crossing for bicycles and pedestrians, new signage, and connecting bike lanes along Route 5. Drivers should expect delays in the area and follow the posted detour in each direction.
