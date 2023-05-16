WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT will be conducting repairs on the Route 9 Bridge in Ware on Tuesday.

There will be a temporary closure of the Route 9 (East Main Street) bridge over the Ware River in Ware on Tuesday, according to a news release from MassDOT. The bridge will be closed from 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning until 4:00 p.m.

The following detour will be in place from Route 9 to Knox Avenue:

Traffic will be detoured from Route 9 to Knox Avenue

Drivers will continue on Knox Avenue to Maple Street

Continue on Maple Street to South Street

Take South Street to Route 9

Drivers who are traveling through that area should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution when driving on Tuesday.