HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Route 9 in Hadley is closed after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), Route 9 is closed in both directions between West Street and Whalley Street. A detour is in place and drivers should expect delays in the area.

22News is following this story and will update as soon as additional information is released.