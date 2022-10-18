HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Construction is underway to improve Route 9 in Hadley but some local businesses have complaints it’s hurting business.

Traffic on Route 9 has been disrupted, and construction vehicles are out in plenty during the week on the already busy road.

Like others along on the street, Wanczyk Nursery has seen a major decrease in business since construction began. Wanczyk’s fall planting season is when it does it’s most business and much of their inventory is time sensitive, finding this to be a very inopportune time for there to be construction.

Michael Wanczyk, the owner of the Nursery in Hadley, says that there are construction vehicles parked in front of his entrance, blocking their signs, parking in their parking lot, and making it

difficult and frustrating for their customers to stop by.

“People who need to take a left hand turn out when they see the construction and they know how busy Route 9 is, they’re not gonna want to stop and buy anything. They won’t want to stop and buy one plant for the risk of sitting in our driveway for 10 minutes just trying to get out,” said Manager Amity Messeck.

The Wanczyk Nursery wants customers to know that they are open during construction, and there are major incentives for those who stop by.