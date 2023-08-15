WILLIAMSBURG, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Route 9 in Williamsburg is closed after a wrong-way driver crashed.
According to MassDOT, a driver is suffering from serious injuries after a wrong-way crash on Route 9 at Myrtle Avenue. The road is closed in both directions.
Drivers are being asked to seek an alternate route.
