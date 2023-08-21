WILLIAMSBURG, Mass. (WWLP) – The Healey-Driscoll Administration announced it has submitted federal grant applications to support the Williamsburg Route 9 reconstruction project.

The application for $44 million in federal funding would modernize and reconstruct Route 9. The state wants to increase connectivity by improving the safety and reliability of people and freight. It will generate regional economic growth, and improve quality of life.

The project would also include a new shared-use path parallel to the Mill River.

“Route 9 is a critical gateway for residents, visitors, and goods to get to and from Western Mass, including many of our rural communities,” said Rural Affairs Director Anne Gobi. “This grant application is an example of the Healey-Driscoll Administration’s commitment to strengthening connectivity between rural communities and the rest of the state, as well as improving safety and supporting economic growth for Western Mass.”

“These impactful projects will support our residents throughout Massachusetts,” said Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “I want to thank our partners for their assistance in putting together these applications as we continue to advance key transportation priorities throughout the Commonwealth.”

“From day one, we said our administration was going to compete for the unprecedented level of federal funding opportunities available to support infrastructure projects across our state that are crucial to our communities, economies, and environment. These ambitious applications represent an important step forward toward delivering on that promise,” said Governor Maura Healey. “We are grateful for the partnership of our state and federal delegations and our shared commitment to delivering results for the people of Massachusetts, from our rural, urban and coastal communities.”