CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– Road construction on Route 9 in Hadley and Amherst will continue beginning Monday, June 5 and is expected to run though the end of the month.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) says workers will be conducting milling and paving on Route 9 from University Drive to North Maple Street in Hadley and Amherst. The work will take place daily, Monday through Friday, during daytime hours from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Drivers should expect delays and may want to seek alternate routes away from the impacted area. Work is dependent on weather conditions.

