NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday is the Hampshire Pride Parade in Northampton and several streets will be closed.

Northampton police say a portion of Route 9 from Sheldon Field to New South Street will be closed from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The Armory Street parking lot will also be closed from 2:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday. Any vehicles left in the parking lot Friday overnight will be towed.

Credit: Northampton Police Department

This year, the parade will start at Sheldon Field and end in downtown, with the Pride Festival just outside the parking garage. Throughout the day, you can expect drag performances, bands and 60 vendors to fill the parking lot.

There will also be a Hampshire Pride Bar Crawl, where you can get a colorful wristband from nine participating bars for the chance to win a free t-shirt. The crawl will include businesses such as The Majestic Saloon, Wurst Haus and the Dirty Truth.