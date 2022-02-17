AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Academy Award winning, Springfield native, Ruth E. Carter delivered a lecture Thursday for the Commonwealth Honors College Annual Black Heritage Month Celebration.

The lecture was focused on visual storytelling within the African diaspora and the Afrofuturist movement.

The speech was held at UMass in the Bowker Auditorium, and several local college students attended.

Ruth Carter said, “I had a stack of his life, right in front of me, so we went through this explanation on his life and why did I want to read so many of his letters and understand his life. Because I wanted to understand how this hustler transformed while he was in prison into a great man.”

Carter dove deep into her career that has spanned more than three decades in theater, cinema and television credits. Notable work of hers includes Malcolm X and Amistad.