Safe Passage workshop in Hadley focuses on domestic violence

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A workshop in Hadley is working to create a community response to domestic violence.

Safe Passage led the workshop Sunday afternoon. The Northampton non-profit organization supports survivors of domestic violence and their families.

Sunday’s workshop gave information and resources to local residents on how they can help someone who’s being abused. The workshop was hosted by the non-profit, It Takes A Village.

Co-Executive Director of the non-profit, Mollie Hartford told 22News, “I think there isn’t a cultural understanding of the safest way to interrupt violence. I think some people’s initial response is to call the police, when that might not be the best way to handle it.”

The free workshop was held at Whole Children in Hadley.

