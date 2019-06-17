Sale of NETA to Surterra Wellness almost complete

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – One of the first marijuana dispensaries that opened in Massachusetts is closer to being sold-off.

The CCC has approved the sale of NETA to a Georgia-based company. This doesn’t mean the transaction is complete just yet — but it’s in its final stages.

The Cannabis Control Commission on Thursday approved the sale of New England Treatment Access, also known as NETA. The vote was unanimous in favor of the sale to Surterra Wellness, based out of Georgia.

The sale of NETA to Surterra was the fifth change of ownership approved by the CCC.

Surterra Wellness said that its cash and stock transaction to acquire NETA would be one of the largest acquisitions to date in the country’s cannabis industry.

Regional director of NETA, Leslie Laurie told 22News, “During this coming week, we look forward to and hope that Brookline selectmen will give their stamp of approval to the sale to Surterra of NETA, and then there is the whole period of paperwork to be official.”

Surterra said the NETA team will continue their operations at all levels in Massachusetts, including offering its established brands to patients and customers.

Surterra has been trying to acquire NETA since January.