Salt, sand delivered to residents ages 55+ in Easthampton this winter

EASTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP)- The Easthampton Council on Aging and Enrichment Center is giving away salt/sand for residents ages 55 and up to protect slippery walkways and driveways this winter season.

According to the Easthampton Council on Aging, a 5-gallon bucket can be delivered to your door for residents who are unable to get salt or sand on their own.

Residents are instructed to call 413-527-6151/extention 134. The Council on Aging will be making their first drop off on November 15th. If residents miss that date they can still request a bucket to be delivered at a later time.