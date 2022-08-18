HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – “Stuff the Squad Car” was back in Hampshire County Thursday evening. The Hampshire Mall was proud to host the Salvation Army and Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office for this event.

The supply drive is designed for the upcoming back-to-school season. Among items donated included notebooks, pencils, backpacks, crayons and other school supplies.

“It’s a great opportunity to give back to our community. We stuff want to stuff that thing,” said Assistant Deputy Superintendent Mindy Cady.

The Salvation Army will supply to the donated items to kids in need in the community. There is still time to enter the Hampshire Mall’s $500 Back-to-School Shopping Spree on their website.