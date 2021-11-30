Santa Claus photos with kids and pets at Hampshire Mall

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Santa Claus is coming to the Hampshire Mall beginning on Friday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Hampshire Mall, photos will be available with Santa either traditionally or by social distancing. Appointments or walk-ins are available on select days and hours through Friday, December 24th in Cafe Square.

Friday, December 3: 12 – 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 4: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

*Sunday, December 5: 12 – 6 p.m., *Pet night 4 -6 p.m.

Friday, December 10: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 11: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, December 12: 12 – 6 p.m.

Friday, December 17: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 18: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, December 19: 12 – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, December 22: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday, December 23: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Christmas Eve, Friday, December 24: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Reservations to see Santa can be made online. Photos with your pet and Santa are available on Sunday, December 5 from 4 to 6 p.m. Pets must be leashed and no feather, fins, or scale pets are allowed. Santa is vaccinated (with the exception religious and medical exemptions), and coronavirus safety guidelines will be in place.

The Center for Human Development Giving Tree is located near Bath & Body Works for those who wish to buy an item listed on one of the gift tags from the tree. The unwrapped presents can be dropped off at the Security Office with the gift tag attached by December 20.

A concert is being held on Thursday, December 9 at 6 p.m. with West Mass Brass, British style music in Cafe Square.

Rapid COVID-19 Testing available at the Hadley Senior Center for those without symptoms: