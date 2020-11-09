Santa Claus to visit Hampshire Mall

Santa Claus waves during the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. Macy’s said Santa Claus won’t be greeting kids at its flagship New York store this year due to the coronavirus, interrupting a holiday tradition started nearly 160 years ago. However, Macy’s said the jolly old man will still appear at the end of the televised Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampshire Mall has found a way to help bring Santa Clause from the North Pole to visit guests.

Santa Clause will arrive at the Hampshire Mall on Black Friday, November 27 in coordination with Cherry Hill Programs, a professional Santa Clause photography company.

He’s making a list and covering his face, and in addition, this year, he’s taking steps to keep everyone safe… Santa Claus IS coming to town!

“Ho, ho, ho! I’m looking forward to seeing all of the good boys and girls in Hadley this year,” said Claus. “I know this will be a very different season for us all, but it will be a very special one because we all get to keep the magic of the season alive in a way that’s safe and memorable for everyone!”

According to a news release sent to 22News from Lynn Gray, COVID-19 guidelines will be followed which include maintaining social distance, face masks required for everyone and enhanced cleaning between visits.

“It’s important to keep as much of the beloved holiday tradition alive, now, more than ever,” said Hampshire Mall General Manager Lynn Gray. “We could all use a dose of Santa’s merry disposition, but we also have to evolve with the times and do it safely. We’ve been strategizing with Cherry Hill to accomplish that goal.”

Reservations are encouraged and can be made online at WhereIsSanta.com.

Santa will be located in Cafe Square on Fridays and Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. through December 19. Sundays from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. through December 20. Starting Monday, December 21 through Wednesday the 22nd, Santa will be available from 12:00 p.m. through 7:00 p.m. Santa’s final day at Hampshire Mall will be Christmas Eve from 9:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m.