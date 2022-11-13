HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Santa is coming to Hatfield Elementary School in a firetruck on Sunday.

According to the Hatfield Fire Department, Santa will be arriving in a firetruck at Hatfield Elementary School from 10:00 a.m. to1:00 p.m. to take photos and to be able to leave your Christmas list.

Photos will be taken by Amy Marie Photography and 50% of the proceeds will be donated to Shriners Children’s Hospital in Springfield. Photos with Santa cost $20.00 per family minimum donation and will be available to you as a digital download.

If there are any questions, contact amymariephotography129@yahoo.com, or call or text (413)888-7745.