Saturday marked the 20th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP)- Dawn Reesman, a two-time breast cancer survivor, finally was able to free herself of all her medications thanks to “Drug Take Back Day.”



“The first time I held on to the medications for 7 years, but this time I just to get them out of the way,” said Reesman. “So happy to have them out of my house.”

This day provides a means to safely dispose of expired or unwanted prescriptions. While at the same time, eliminating the risk of overdoses.



In just the first hour, Easthampton police collected over 100 pounds of medications. 22News met up with Northwestern District Attorney, David Sullivan who talked about the importance of this event, especially this year.



“It was difficult before, its even more difficult now,” said Sullivan. “The isolation really contributes to the addiction issue. So its full steam ahead.”

Sullivan told 22News 75 percent of people of first time heroin users, get first hooked on prescription medications.



“We’re going to cure this opioid crisis through compassion,” said Sullivan “We just want to get rid of those painkillers, any medication that’s in that cabinet for your family and your friends.”

Your participation also has a positive impact on the environment, preventing these medications from ending up in the landfill. Sullivan anticipates the final collection total to be between two and three thousand drugs when all set in done. Even if you missed out Saturday, there will be another more “Drug Take Back Day” this fall.

