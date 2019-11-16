Save Our Swallows protests US Fish and Wildlife Service in Hadley

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Save our Swallows will be holding a demonstration to protest the US Fish and Wildlife Service Saturday morning in Hadley.
According to a news release sent to 22News, the protest will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the intersection of Routes 9 and 116. Participants are advised to park in the Staples side lot nearest Route 9 located on 125 Westgate Center Drive.
Barn Swallows are a species in steep decline in the Northeast. With winter approaching, it’s unclear whether Hadley’s traditional nesting habitat will be available next spring.
Demonstrators of Save our Swallows will protest the proposed demolition of the nesting habitat for Hadley’s Barn Swallow Colony.