Save Our Swallows protests US Fish and Wildlife Service in Hadley

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Save our Swallows will be holding a demonstration to protest the US Fish and Wildlife Service Saturday morning in Hadley.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the protest will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the intersection of Routes 9 and 116. Participants are advised to park in the Staples side lot nearest Route 9 located on 125 Westgate Center Drive.

Barn Swallows are a species in steep decline in the Northeast. With winter approaching, it’s unclear whether Hadley’s traditional nesting habitat will be available next spring.

SAVE OUR SWALLOWS PROTEST EVENT!!!!!Issue: The habitat of the largest known Barn Swallow colony in Massachusetts is in… Posted by SOS – Save Our Swallows on Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Demonstrators of Save our Swallows will protest the proposed demolition of the nesting habitat for Hadley’s Barn Swallow Colony.