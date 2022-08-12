NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The upcoming weekend of August 13 and August 14 marks the state’s sales tax holiday. The act of shedding the standard 6.25 percent state sales tax on big ticket back-to-school items, such electronics, is something many local shoppers are taking advantage of.

A lot of people think of appliances for tax free weekend, but it’s also a good time to stock up on back to school essentials like computers and furniture for a dorm room or apartment. Mark Wineburg, the owner of Yes Computers, talks about how the increase of business during the sales tax holiday is tremendous.

“Even compared to holiday times, this is our busiest weekend of the entire year, even beats Christmas! It’s shocking, but people really like the tax free holiday,” said Wineburg.

Wineburg added that with back to school just a few weeks away, computers are one of the most popular purchases during tax free weekend.

Many retailers are offering incentives and specials to entice customers into the store. College students out shopping to outfit their dorm appreciate the lower prices to come this weekend. Molly Berenson of Belchertown is one such student taking advantage of a weekend with no sales tax.

“I think it’s good, it’s helpful. Just so like everything is cheaper and more affordable,” Berenson told 22News. She added that shelves seemed stocked and she and her friend didn’t have problems getting items due to supply chain issues.

If you can shop locally for some of these back to school items, tax free weekend is a great way to show your support.