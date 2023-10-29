NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Department of Health and Human Services is hosting a flu vaccine drive-thru event on Sunday.

Anyone ages two and up will be able to receive a flu shot at this drive-thru event on Sunday, according to the Northampton Department of Health and Human Services. Costumes are encouraged to be worn and goodie bags will be made available.

Pre-registration for the event is encouraged, and it is being asked to bring your insurance card if you have one. No one will be turned away if you do not have insurance, however.

This event will be running until 1:00 p.m. at Smith Vocational School in Northampton.

If you miss this flu clinic, there are several others coming up, according to the City of Northampton, such as:

COVID and FLU – Chester Town Hall (15 Middlefield Rd, Chester) – Monday, November 6, 10 am-12 pm

COVID and FLU – Amherst Senior Center (70 Boltwood Walk, Amherst) – Tuesday, November 7, 9 am-12 pm

COVID – Plainfield Public Safety (38 N. Central St, Plainfield) – Wednesday, November 8, 10 am-12 pm

COVID – Hadley Senior Center (46 Middle St, Hadley) – Thursday, November 9, 9 am-12 pm

COVID and FLU – Worthington Town Hall (160 Huntington Rd, Worthington) – Monday, November 13, 1-3 pm

COVID – Hatfield Senior Center (59 Main St, Hatfield) – Tuesday, November 14, 10 am-12 pm

COVID – CHILDREN ONLY – Northampton Council Chambers (212 Main St) – Wednesday, November 15, 3-6 pm