SCHEDULE: Middlefield Fair begins Friday

MIDDLEFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Middlefield Fair returns this weekend after not having the annual fair in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gates open for the 166th annual fair at 4 p.m. Friday, and 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday at 7 Bell Road. Tickets are $7 each, $5 for seniors and active military and veterans get in free.

Entertainment includes tractor pulls, truck pulls, horse and oxen pulls. Music will be provided by the Just-N-Kace Band, and King Kountry with Ray Guillemette Jr. There are plenty of events for the kids include a bike giveaway, pie eating contest, chicken chucking, as well as free games and activities at the Kid’s Zone.

2021 Fair Schedule

**schedule subject to change**

Friday Night, August 13th – Gate opens @ 4pm

4:00 PM Fair officially opens – Exhibit Hall, Art Barn, Fair and Farm Museum, Midway

4:00 PM Opening ceremony – Flag raising with Ray Gero

5:00 PM Car Show

6:00 PM Diesel truck weigh-in

6:00 PM Fair Bingo

7:00 PM Just-N-Kace Band

7:00 PM Ken Boisseau Memorial Diesel Truck Pull

7:00 PM Children’s Bike Giveaway

Saturday, August 14th – Gate opens @ 8am

8-11 AM Breakfast – Fair Food Booth

8:00 AM 4×4 Truck Pull Weigh-in

9:00 AM Exhibit Hall, Art Barn, Fair and Farm Museum, Midway, Bubba’s Snakes and Reptiles, 37th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry

9:00 AM Youth Oxen Pull

10:00 AM 4×4 Truck Pulls Begin

10:00 AM Kid’s Zone opens – Free games and activities

11:00 AM Pollinators with John Root

12:00 PM Family Fun Games: Children’s Chicken Chucking, Lady’s Skillet Toss & Men’s Chainsaw Throwing

12-5 PM Dining Hall Ham Dinner

1:00 PM Oxen Pull – 2800 lbs. class

2:00 PM King Kountry with Ray Guillemette Jr.

2:00 PM Smokey the Bear

3:00 PM Oxen Pull – 3200 lbs. class

3:00 PM Kids Pie Eating Contest

5:00 PM Whip City Witches

6:00 PM 4×4 Truck Pulls Continue

7:00 PM Just-N-Kace Band

7:00 PM Oxen Pull – Over 3200 lbs. class

7:30 PM Children’s Bicycle Giveaway

Sunday, August 11th – Gate opens @ 8am

8-11 AM Pancake Breakfast – Fair Food Booth

9:00 AM Exhibit Hall, Art Barn, Fair and Farm Museum, Midway, Bubba’s Snakes and Reptiles,37th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry

10:00 AM Bruce Mandel Music

10:00 AM Kid’s Zone opens – Free games and activities

10:30 AM Cattle Show

Noon Garden Tractor Pulls – All Ages, All Sizes!

Noon Horse Pull – 3000 lbs. class

12-4 PM Dining Hall Dinner

1:00 PM Rabbit Show

1:00 PM Kids Pie Eating Contest

2:00 PM A-Ray of Elvis

3:00 PM Horse Pull – 3300 lbs. class

7:00 PM Horse Pull – Over 3300 lbs. class

7:00 PM Children’s Bicycle Giveaway

8:00 PM Auction of Extra Foods