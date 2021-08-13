SCHEDULE: Middlefield Fair begins Friday

MIDDLEFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Middlefield Fair returns this weekend after not having the annual fair in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Gates open for the 166th annual fair at 4 p.m. Friday, and 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday at 7 Bell Road. Tickets are $7 each, $5 for seniors and active military and veterans get in free.
Entertainment includes tractor pulls, truck pulls, horse and oxen pulls. Music will be provided by the Just-N-Kace Band, and King Kountry with Ray Guillemette Jr. There are plenty of events for the kids include a bike giveaway, pie eating contest, chicken chucking, as well as free games and activities at the Kid’s Zone.
2021 Fair Schedule
**schedule subject to change**
Friday Night, August 13th – Gate opens @ 4pm
4:00 PM Fair officially opens – Exhibit Hall, Art Barn, Fair and Farm Museum, Midway
4:00 PM Opening ceremony – Flag raising with Ray Gero
5:00 PM Car Show
6:00 PM Diesel truck weigh-in
6:00 PM Fair Bingo
7:00 PM Just-N-Kace Band
7:00 PM Ken Boisseau Memorial Diesel Truck Pull
7:00 PM Children’s Bike Giveaway
Saturday, August 14th – Gate opens @ 8am
8-11 AM Breakfast – Fair Food Booth
8:00 AM 4×4 Truck Pull Weigh-in
9:00 AM Exhibit Hall, Art Barn, Fair and Farm Museum, Midway, Bubba’s Snakes and Reptiles, 37th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry
9:00 AM Youth Oxen Pull
10:00 AM 4×4 Truck Pulls Begin
10:00 AM Kid’s Zone opens – Free games and activities
11:00 AM Pollinators with John Root
12:00 PM Family Fun Games: Children’s Chicken Chucking, Lady’s Skillet Toss & Men’s Chainsaw Throwing
12-5 PM Dining Hall Ham Dinner
1:00 PM Oxen Pull – 2800 lbs. class
2:00 PM King Kountry with Ray Guillemette Jr.
2:00 PM Smokey the Bear
3:00 PM Oxen Pull – 3200 lbs. class
3:00 PM Kids Pie Eating Contest
5:00 PM Whip City Witches
6:00 PM 4×4 Truck Pulls Continue
7:00 PM Just-N-Kace Band
7:00 PM Oxen Pull – Over 3200 lbs. class
7:30 PM Children’s Bicycle Giveaway
Sunday, August 11th – Gate opens @ 8am
8-11 AM Pancake Breakfast – Fair Food Booth
9:00 AM Exhibit Hall, Art Barn, Fair and Farm Museum, Midway, Bubba’s Snakes and Reptiles,37th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry
10:00 AM Bruce Mandel Music
10:00 AM Kid’s Zone opens – Free games and activities
10:30 AM Cattle Show
Noon Garden Tractor Pulls – All Ages, All Sizes!
Noon Horse Pull – 3000 lbs. class
12-4 PM Dining Hall Dinner
1:00 PM Rabbit Show
1:00 PM Kids Pie Eating Contest
2:00 PM A-Ray of Elvis
3:00 PM Horse Pull – 3300 lbs. class
7:00 PM Horse Pull – Over 3300 lbs. class
7:00 PM Children’s Bicycle Giveaway
8:00 PM Auction of Extra Foods