SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – School is back in session and local police departments are reminding drivers to be mindful of students getting on the bus.

The South Hadley Police Department is reminding residents that it is illegal to pass a school bus when the red lights are flashing.

You should also allow for extra drop off time in the mornings and afternoons when traffic is heaviest.

Not only is it dangerous, but fines are raised for failing to obey traffic laws within a school zone.