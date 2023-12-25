GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – School Street in Granby will be closed for several hours after a motor vehicle accident on Sunday.

According to the Granby Fire Department, the crash occurred in the area of 66 School Street. Wires were down in the road and a pole was broken.

School Street will remain closed while National Grid works to replace the broken pole and downed wires.

There is no word on if there were any injuries or the cause of the accident. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.