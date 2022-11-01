EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The now closed down Maple Street Elementary school in Easthampton is holding an auction for some of what remains in the building.

The remaining school equipment and supplies in classrooms, offices, and the cafeteria at Maple Street School are currently up for auction online. The Maple Street School Surplus Liquidation Auction ends on Sunday, November 6th.

The City of Easthampton is working with Raucher Brothers Auctioneers get rid of leftover but usable equipment and other objects that are still in the abandoned building.

“It includes student desks, chairs, shelving, cabinets, cafeteria, tables, some stainless steel tables, area rugs, art supplies, various kitchen equipment,” said Michael Owens, Procurement Officer for the City of Easthampton.

Various items are up to bid on all starting at $1. Previews are available online 24/7 or live preview by appointment only on Friday, November 4th, and Saturday, November 5th, between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Payment is due by next Monday at 3:00 p.m. and pickup will be by appointment only next Wednesday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.