Science program at UMass Amherst awarded $1.25M to expand

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A science program at UMass Amherst received a $1.25 million gift.

The gift was announced to faculty and students in the Integrated Concentration in Science program also known as iCons. The money will help expand the new program which benefits students majoring in a STEM field.

22News spoke with the director of iCons about why this program is so unique.

“We have students from across the spectrum of 30 majors in STEM. Science technology engineering and math working on real world problems, problems that nobody has been able to solve actually starting a freshman,” said Scott Auerbach, iCons program’s founding director.

The gift was from an alumni and supporter of the sciences at UMass Amherst.