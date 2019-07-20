Scottish festival in Northampton still on despite expected heatwave

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The annual Glasgow Lands Scottish Festival takes place in Florence Saturday.

Look Park will be filled with Scottish clans, musical acts, dancers, food vendors and more for the festival Saturday.

This is the 26th year the Glasgow Lands Scottish Festival has been held, and it’s the only festival of its kind in Massachusetts. It’s also the second oldest in all of New England.

The festival begins at 9 a.m. Saturday morning, but the opening ceremonies kick off around 11:30 a.m.

“The big deal, the opening ceremonies,” Chairman Peter Langmore told 22News. “We have 31 pipe bands who are competing over and above the stage bands, and they will all march out in masses.”

Organizers said they’re prepared for the heat Saturday. There will be plenty of places to get water and tents where visitors can find some shade.