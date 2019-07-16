Scout leaders to discuss cancellation of week-long camp with Granby health officials Wednesday

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – Cub Scout leaders and parents were turned away at Monday night’s Granby Select Board Meeting.

They were hoping to voice their concerns about this week’s day camp being canceled due to a failed health inspection. Parents and scout leaders found out at this public hearing that the Granby Board of Health plans to meet with them on Wednesday.

An inspector this past Saturday, gave the camp a failing health inspection – which forced the Cub Scouts to cancel their weeklong day camp. Seventy kids and their families are impacted.

“To cancel it literally 24 hours, is not acceptable,” said Carrie Butler of Chicopee. “They came and they observed a gun range on a Saturday morning when it’s going to be busy.”

The Cub Scouts have operated the day camp the past five years at the Chicopee Sportsman’s Club which has a shooting range. The day camp’s administrator told 22News the shooting range isn’t as active during the week, and it’s located about 75-yards away from where the camp activities take place.

He said they’ve never had any problems with safety.

“The youth are supervised by trained adults at all times in small groups,” said Greg Williams.

Granby Board of Health Chairperson, Richard Bombardiere, told 22News they didn’t want guns being fired when kids were nearby. They see an active shooting range as an extreme safety issue.

Scout leaders and parents are hoping to resolve this issue during Wednesday’s meeting, but for this year’s Day Camp – it’s too little too late.

“There’s no hope for this year,” said Butler. “Now my son’s out. He was crying.”

Wednesday’s meeting is scheduled for 11:15 a.m., happening at the Board of Health offices. Scout officials told 22News they plan to attend.