AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Another emergency meeting by the The Amherst-Pelham Regional School Committee took place Thursday night, to make a final decision on who will fill the position of interim superintendent.

That meeting was to finally decide on the next superintendent, and at this time we do know that Dr. Douglas Slaughter was offered that position, and has accepted it. Committee member Ben Herrington tells 22News, “It’s dangerous not to have a superintendent in place, and if we don’t have someone who can make a decision on the fly, we have serious problems.”

Three candidates were reviewed for the position:

Dr. Susan Hollins , a consultant in Education, Arts, Economic Development, and Legislation, as well as a former superintendent of Greenfield Schools.

Dr. Trevor Armon Baptiste, a research analyst, who also chaired the Amherst-Pelham regional school committee.

The public also weighing in on the candidates, Amherst-Pelham Regional employee Kara telling 22News, “I am a bit relieved that we are in a position of having candidates who all seem potentially strong, and I feel comfortable to have any of them at the helm.”

This meeting comes in the wake of controversy within the Amherst-Pelham school system, over alleged LGBTQ+ bullying, and transphobia amongst some staff, as well as concerns over the leadership of top school officials.

Superintendent Dr. Michael Morris recently announcing a temporary leave because of personal health reasons. Around the same time, Amherst-Pelham Education Association voted ‘no confidence’ in Doctor Morris, for what they say was his failure to promptly address the anti-LGBT+ behavior.

Again, Dr. Douglas Slaughter was appointed interim superintendent for a term ending September 30, unless Dr. Morris returns sooner than that date.