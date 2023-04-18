EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The superintendent search continues in Easthampton after negotiations fell through with two candidates, one of them saying the offer was rescinded after he used the term ‘ladies’ in an email.

The next scheduled school committee meeting is the 25th but it will be without one of the seven members.

On Friday, Shannon Dunham announced she was resigning due to health related reasons. She addressed the committee using the phrase, “ladies and gentlemen.” As 22News reported, Dunham was one of two committee members who voted in favor of restarting negotiations with Dr. Vito Perrone.

Mayor Nicole LaChapelle said they rescinded Perrone’s offer, more because he was asking for too much in negotiations, saying the term “ladies” set a tone. However their next superintendent pick, Dr. Erica Faginski-Stark withdrew from negotiations.

Ed Boyer from Easthampton said he’s finding it difficult to keep track of what’s going on, “Now they’re back to square one, so we may not have a superintendent by the start of the school year next year.”

22News tried to contact the school committee for comment but did not hear back Tuesday afternoon. Next Tuesday’s meeting will be via Zoom at 6 p.m. The agenda for that meeting has not yet been released.