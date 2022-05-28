AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday kicks off the second annual Odenong Powwow, a celebration of Indigenous community taking place in Amherst.

Despite being the second Powwow, it’s the first time one has been held in person. Last year’s was virtual due to the pandemic.

The Powwow runs the whole weekend, offering an inter-tribal traditional dance competition, indigenous food and crafts, as well as live music.

22News spoke with one person taking part, who emphasized the power of indigenous community.

Kara Nye told 22News, “Native people come together and you get to see people that you maybe haven’t seen in years, but you hug and you’re so thrilled to see each other. And you get to catch up, and this particular one, it’s post-COVID, we haven’t seen each other in so long, we’re meeting people’s babies for the first time. It’s just really nice.”

The Odenong Powwow continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.