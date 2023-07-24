BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Second Chance Animal Services hosted its 11th annual charity golf tournament Monday to help benefit programs at their veterinary hospitals.

About 100 people piled into Cold Spring Country Club to play golf as part of an effort to raise money to helps keep pets out of the shelters and with a loving family.

Second Chance provides veterinary care with subsidized pricing for qualified pet owners. They also have neuter and vaccine clinics for animals.

Lindsay Doray from Second Chance says there are a lot of animals that are still in the shelters, “Since COVID, we are seeing an increase in the number of pets we are seeing through our nonprofit hospitals but we also have an adoption center and there are always animals that are looking for a new home, so the funds raised for this helps us to continue all of the work that we do.”

Second Chance provides veterinary care, spay and neuter and adoption services, a pet food pantry and an educational outreach program for pet owners. They have four hospital locations in North Brookfield, Southbridge, Springfield and Worcester.

Just last year, Second Chance helped improve the lives of over 44,000 pets through their programs.