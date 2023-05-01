EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A second school committee member from Easthampton has resigned in the wake of a superintendent search controversy that has gained international attention.

Laurie Garcia is the second committee member who voted to restart negotiations with Dr. Vito Perrone, the first candidate selected for the position.

In a Facebook post, Garcia thanked her constituents for sticking with her while she took a stand, “during these dark days and weeks for our district.” 22News reached out to Garcia for further comment but did not hear back.

At an event Monday, Mayor Nicole LaChapelle told 22News, “I will certainly miss her points of view on the committee and I’m sorry that she’s leaving with such a bitter taste in her mouth but I hope we see her again.”

The school committee has not found a new superintendent after they rescinded their offer from Dr. Vito Perrone. Mayor LaChapelle said it was because negotiations fell through, however the fact he used the term “ladies” in a negotiation email “set a tone.”

Their second pick, Dr. Erica Faginski-Stark withdrew after students brought forward some of her Facebook posts they said were transphobic.

Committee member Shannon Dunham resigned in April due to health related reasons, however her resignation email began with, “ladies and gentlemen.” She and Garcia were the only two school committee members to vote in favor of restarting negotiations with Perrone.

Over the last several weeks, 22News has repeatedly reached out to the school committee chair for comment but she has not returned our phone calls or emails.